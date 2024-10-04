Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $244.29 and last traded at $244.26, with a volume of 6914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.57.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,601,000 after buying an additional 1,593,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 447,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.