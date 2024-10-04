Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.