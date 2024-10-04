Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 96,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.09. 4,602,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,390. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

