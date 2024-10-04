Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VNQ stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.