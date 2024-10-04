Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

