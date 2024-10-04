Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Lowered by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.08 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

