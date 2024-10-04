Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VB opened at $233.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $238.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.75.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

