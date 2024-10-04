Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,312,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,820,000 after acquiring an additional 426,673 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,670 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,909,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

