Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 554,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $26,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.