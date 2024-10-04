Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 381.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $451,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.30.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

