Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $176.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.30.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

