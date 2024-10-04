Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Breakwater Capital Group’s 5th Largest Position

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $174.92. The stock has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.