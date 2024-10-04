Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.82. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 889,876 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Vaxart Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $145.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 114.19% and a negative net margin of 543.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,985,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,274 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Featured Articles

