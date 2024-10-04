Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $5,112,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $204.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.45.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.65.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

