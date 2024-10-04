VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02.

About VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF

The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.

