VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.
VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02.
About VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF
The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.