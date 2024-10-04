VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 11.8% – Still a Buy?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 312,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 91,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.41.
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
