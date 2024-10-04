Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the first quarter worth about $9,055,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Veradigm by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 100,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Veradigm by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.