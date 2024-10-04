Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Vericel worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Vericel by 509.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 699,147 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,782,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 840,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after acquiring an additional 217,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 207,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 43.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,202 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $36,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,200. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

VCEL opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,135.00 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

