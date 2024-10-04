VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $186.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average is $180.09.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSN

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.