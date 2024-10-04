Veritex Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Veritex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Veritex has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Veritex by 16.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 27.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 264,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Veritex by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

