VERITY Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

VERITY Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,261,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,553,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 859,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,034,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 549,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,284,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 463,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after buying an additional 78,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $124.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.90. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $125.75.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

