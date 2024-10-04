VERITY Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 0.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.55 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $119.86 and a twelve month high of $211.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

