Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

VET opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,484,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,653 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 243.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 486,567 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 901.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 166,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,463,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

