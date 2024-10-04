Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.
Vermilion Energy Price Performance
VET opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vermilion Energy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Chevron-Hess Merger Approved: Should You Buy Before Earnings?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Best Stocks for Growth and Income: Top 3 Picks for Your Portfolio
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.