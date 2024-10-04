Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.75.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.04. The company had a trading volume of 792,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.13. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$21.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.95). The company had revenue of C$478.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$514.63 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3855165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

