Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 119814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

