Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of VRCA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 879,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,087. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $61.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,932.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,931 shares in the company, valued at $754,932.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,854.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,199 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,045,935 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

