VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.45 and last traded at 0.52. 285,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 231,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.53.
VERSES AI Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.79.
VERSES AI Company Profile
VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.
