Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

VTNR opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $750.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.29 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 79.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

