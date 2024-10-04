Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.52. 243,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 771,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,007.75, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $5,922,203.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,299,827. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $895,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,654.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $5,922,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,430,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,299,827. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,699,900 shares of company stock valued at $64,107,653. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 13.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 712,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 85,237 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,173,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,043,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Vertex by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

