Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 15500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.45 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

