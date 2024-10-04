Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.22 and last traded at $104.55. 2,275,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,439,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

