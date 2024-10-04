Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and traded as low as $6.75. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 179,892 shares changing hands.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -678.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

