VF (NYSE:VFC) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 1946413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of VF from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

VF Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. VF’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insider Transactions at VF

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VF by 6,981.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VF

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

