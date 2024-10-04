Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Director Denise M. Coll Sells 3,681 Shares of Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) Director Denise M. Coll sold 3,681 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $85,840.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,091.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VVI traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.40. 93,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $790.19 million, a PE ratio of -96.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $40.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Viad in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,376,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Viad by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viad by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Viad by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

