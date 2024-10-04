Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 186.08 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.74). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.78), with a volume of 124,476 shares.

Victoria Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £150.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.29.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

