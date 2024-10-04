VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.34% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 334,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $22,090,000.

CFO stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $436.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.1182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

