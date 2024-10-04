VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.06 and traded as high as $72.01. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSA. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 91,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the second quarter worth $208,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

