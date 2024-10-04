VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.06 and traded as high as $72.01. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Down 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.