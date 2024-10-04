Viking (NYSE:VIK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 811996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VIK. Bank of America upped their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Viking Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth about $58,008,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $2,063,879,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

