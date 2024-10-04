Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stake Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 584,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $30,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,586,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,098,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,295,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX opened at $64.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,609,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,671 shares of company stock worth $33,810,813. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.