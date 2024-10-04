Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.94. Vince shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 34,029 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Vince in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Vince Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.29. Vince had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vince comprises about 0.5% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 9.94% of Vince worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

