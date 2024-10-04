Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $275.36 and last traded at $275.84. 827,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,183,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.

Get Visa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.