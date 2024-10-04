Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Trading 4.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. 559,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 317,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $98.63 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

