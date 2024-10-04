Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $41.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Aegis upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Saturday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.73 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

