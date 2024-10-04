Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 52,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $90.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.