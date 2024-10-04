Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $1,675,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Vistra by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 633.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 206,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Vistra Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $132.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $135.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

