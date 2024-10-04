Vistra’s (VST) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $146.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

VST has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $137.38. 5,368,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835,190. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $138.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vistra by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

