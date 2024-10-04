Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 95,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 97,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Vivakor Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivakor

About Vivakor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivakor stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivakor, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIVK Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

