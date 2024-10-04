VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 1255008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 125.46 and a beta of 2.04.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $28,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,311.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 918,300 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,192,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 315,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

