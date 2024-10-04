Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s FY2029 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Vizsla Silver Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZLA opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Vizsla Silver has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZLA. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 897,430 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the first quarter valued at about $7,023,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at $160,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

