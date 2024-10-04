Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded to Hold by Dbs Bank

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Dbs Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $89.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

